‘Landfill Harmonic’ orchestra to perform for Richmond students

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The “Landfill Harmonic” orchestra will be in Richmond on Nov. 14-15 for educational events.
The Recycled Orchestra of Cateura is famous for playing instruments made from recycled trash from the Cateura Landfill in Asuncion, Paraguay.
The orchestra will perform at The Steward School from 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. including a talk with the orchestra’s founder and director as well as the director of the film “Landfill Harmonic,” a documentary about the orchestra.
A Musical Maker Fair will be held from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Steward School to demonstrate how recyclable materials collected by students from The Steward School can be transformed into musical instruments.
A city-wide performance for the community and schools will be held Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m. with support from the Richmond Symphony.
