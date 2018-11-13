Ice rink at West Broad Village grand opening set for Nov. 16

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Outdoor ice skating has returned to Richmond with the opening of the rink at West Broad Village.
The rink will be open through Jan. 27, 2019.
A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring face painting, balloon animals, vendors, a performance by the Richmond Figure Skating Club and an appearance by Nutzy the Squirrel.
The rink will feature live music and group lessons throughout the season.
