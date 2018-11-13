Henrico, YMCA to build $8M aquatics center

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - An $8 million aquatics center will be built in Henrico County with a targeting open date of early 2020.
The facility will feature an eight-lane 25-yard pool, family spray area with waterslide, a zero-depth entry instruction pool and family-friendly locker rooms.
Henrico County partnered with the YMCA of Greater Richmond on the facilities’ construction. It will be built along Laburnum Avenue near the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center and across the street from the Fairfield Area Library, currently under construction.
YMCA of Greater Richmond will construct and operate the facility, which will offer both memberships and daily rates, with $8 million in funding from Henrico County.
The county Board of Supervisors will consider the measure following public hearings Dec. 11.
Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in March.
