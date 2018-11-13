Forecast: Clouds, drizzle and light rain Tuesday with another soaker on Thursday.

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Although the heavy rain is exiting before sunrise Tuesday, we’ll be left with clouds, drizzle, and spotty light rain through the day. Another system comes Thursday, bringing a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heavy rain and potentially some ice toward Charlottesville.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with drizzle and spotty light rain. Temperatures topping out in the low 50s midday, but falling quickly towards evening. Turning blustery and sharply colder overnight. (Rain Chance: 90%)
WEDNESDAY: Drier and chilly with brisk northwesterly winds. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for another rainstorm expected during the day. Could be 1 inch or more of rain. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%). Charlottesville, Louisa, Fluvanna and our western counties could start as sleet or freezing rain early Thursday. We expect a Winter Weather Advisory for our western counties for Thursday morning.
FRIDAY: Breezy and mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and dry. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
