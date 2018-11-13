Forecast: Clouds, drizzle and light rain Tuesday with another soaker on Thursday.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for another rainstorm expected during the day. Could be 1 inch or more of rain. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%). Charlottesville, Louisa, Fluvanna and our western counties could start as sleet or freezing rain early Thursday. We expect a Winter Weather Advisory for our western counties for Thursday morning.