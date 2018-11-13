Forecast: Clouds, drizzle and light rain Tuesday with another soaker on Thursday.

Watching for some sleet or freezing rain Thursday morning.

By Andrew Freiden | November 13, 2018 at 4:09 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 4:09 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Although the heavy rain is exiting before sunrise Tuesday, we’ll be left with clouds, drizzle, and spotty light rain through the day. Another system comes Thursday, bringing a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heavy rain and potentially some ice toward Charlottesville.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with drizzle and spotty light rain. Temperatures topping out in the low 50s midday, but falling quickly towards evening. Turning blustery and sharply colder overnight. (Rain Chance: 90%)

WEDNESDAY: Drier and chilly with brisk northwesterly winds. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for another rainstorm expected during the day. Could be 1 inch or more of rain. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%). Charlottesville, Louisa, Fluvanna and our western counties could start as sleet or freezing rain early Thursday. We expect a Winter Weather Advisory for our western counties for Thursday morning.

FRIDAY: Breezy and mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and dry. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

