‘Come out and ring the bell:’ Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is underway, but The Salvation Army of Central Virginia is still looking for bell ringers.
“We need volunteers,” said Glen Huggins, a bell ringer.
Huggins has been working with the Salvation Army of Central Virginia for seven years, and each year he is paying forward kindness shown to him.
“I was homeless about 10 years ago and the Salvation Army took me in and after that I started ringing the bells for them,” he said. “They helped me, I am going to help them.”
So far about a dozen Red Kettle locations are operating outside of local businesses, but by Black Friday they will roll out almost 90 locations across Central Virginia. Through the Red Kettle Campaign, The Salvation Army of Central Virginia hopes to raise $400,000 to support Salvation Army programs and services throughout the year.
“As we start to enter into Thanksgiving and going into Christmas, people are reminded that the Salvation Army needs their help - that’s what the Red Kettle stands for - over 120 years the Salvation Army has been doing the Red Kettle Campaign," explained Captain Donald Dohmann.
Dohmann said the need for volunteers is great, and he and Huggins hope more people will realize the difference they are making by volunteering their time.
“It’s easy, just stand out here smile, ring the bell, you will enjoy it,” said Huggins.
The Red Kettle Campaign runs from mid-November to December 24. You can volunteer here:
