Chesterfield County woman lifting weights and spirits

For these seniors, this fitness class is something to look forward to. While it helps them stay healthy, it’s also an outlet for them to socialize and find support in their time of need. Some of them lost their wives, others their husbands, and it’s here - where they share in that grief. They can also talk about their adorable grand kids, or even what’s on sale at the grocery store. That, wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for Kelly creating such a comfortable environment.