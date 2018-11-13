Chesterfield County woman lifting weights and spirits

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County woman is lifting weight and spirits at the gym, one senior citizen at a time.
Twice a week, Brenda Kelly and some of her workout buddies attend a fitness class for seniors at American Family fitness.
"I think it’s the best place on earth, that’s what I keep saying,” Kelly said.
For about seven years now, she’s made it her job to welcome all new members, and makes sure they keep coming back.
"Brenda is awesome, she’s the most thoughtful out of everybody! In fact, these earrings I’m wearing is one of about 10 pairs she just given me for no reason,” Anita Elmore, a member of the fitness class.
Kathy Beilstein also has a front row seat to witness Kelly’s giving spirit.
"She’s just such a good hearted person! She wants everybody to be happy, and not only work out and feel good, but also just feel good emotionally too. She makes that possible by keeping us informed if anybody had a death in the family, or if anyone is having surgery, or if anybody in their family is sick,” Beilstein said.
But it doesn’t stop there.
"We go out to lunch that she arranges every month, she arranges the card, she also gets the prizes for raffling at the lunches,” Beilstein said.
Kelly is using her own money to pay for those prizes, and everything else in between, not looking for anything in return.
For these seniors, this fitness class is something to look forward to. While it helps them stay healthy, it’s also an outlet for them to socialize and find support in their time of need. Some of them lost their wives, others their husbands, and it’s here - where they share in that grief. They can also talk about their adorable grand kids, or even what’s on sale at the grocery store. That, wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for Kelly creating such a comfortable environment.
That’s why Beilstein nominated Brenda for our “Acts of Kindness.”
“I’m so surprised. You know you never expect anything like this, I thought Kathy was coming up to me to greet me like she always does. This is an honor, I tell ya...I’m overwhelmed,” Kelly said.
So, if you’re out there searching for the right person to call your “swole-mate,” make sure they have a heart of gold like Kelly.
