Bring them home: A Digital Dialogue about missing people in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - From young children to teens to the elderly, there are hundreds of missing people in Virginia.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, NBC12′s Jasmine Turner will be hosting a Digital Dialogue about what to do if someone you knows is missing.
Among the topics will be how to file a missing persons report and a look at the different laws in place to make sure the community knows when someone is missing.
You can join in the Digital Dialogue by asking questions during our Facebook Live, or observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app or on our Amazon and Roku stations.
Joining our panel are:
- Toni Jacobs, mother of Keeshae Jacobs, who has been missing since 2016
- D. McCoy Parker, founder of the Catena Parker Foundation, a group that assists families in searching for missing children
- Sgt. Adrienne Gardner, Major Crimes Division, Youth and Family Crimes, Richmond Police Department
