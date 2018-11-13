Another St. Jude dream home giveaway is in the works

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 13, 2018 at 5:35 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 5:35 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NBC12 is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital again to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer, and give you the chance to win a brand new house.

Stylecraft Homes met its partners Tuesday morning in a kick-off event to discuss the construction of the home.

Earlier in 2018, NBC12 gave away a home in Chesterfield County and raised more than $866,000 for St. Jude.

Stylecraft owner Richard Kuhn said the project is rewarding and fosters a good community partnership.

“We had a great year last year, and we’re looking forward to exceeding those numbers this year,” Kuhn said.

