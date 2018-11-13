Allegiant announces flights from Richmond to Sarasota

Allegiant announces flights from Richmond to Sarasota
By Brian Tynes | November 13, 2018 at 10:55 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 10:55 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The weather has turned cool, and you may be dreaming of a warm getaway.

You’re in luck because Allegiant Airlines has announced flights from Richmond to Sarasota, FL.

However, the flights are still months away from happening. The route is scheduled to begin April 4, 2019.

One-way fares for the new flights are being offered as low as $65 for tickets purchased by Nov. 14 for travel before Aug. 13, 2019.

The flight will operate twice a week.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.