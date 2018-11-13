Allegiant announces flights from Richmond to Sarasota

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The weather has turned cool, and you may be dreaming of a warm getaway.
You’re in luck because Allegiant Airlines has announced flights from Richmond to Sarasota, FL.
However, the flights are still months away from happening. The route is scheduled to begin April 4, 2019.
One-way fares for the new flights are being offered as low as $65 for tickets purchased by Nov. 14 for travel before Aug. 13, 2019.
The flight will operate twice a week.
