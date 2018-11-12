5-year-old finds mother shot, killed; Bienville Sheriff’s Office investigating

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A woman is dead after being shot by a stray bullet on Saturday night.
The victim is identified as 31-year-old Shanette Carter, whom was shot in the back.
Authorities were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. at the Bienville One apartments on Military Road in Ringgold.
According to John Balance, the Bienville Parish Sheriff, a fight in the parking lot of the complex led to the shooting where the victim’s 5-year-old child found her dead.
The child came out of the apartment to notify neighbors that their mother was asleep and wouldn’t wake up. When the neighbors went to check, they realized she was deceased.
According to BPSO, they believe two people were targeted during the shooting as they were running up the stairwell to get away from the fight, and one of the bullets went through the victim’s apartment as she was sitting on her couch.
While questioning witnesses, authorities received another call about a shooting victim. That victim turned out to be one of the two people that were targeted in the stairwell at the apartment complex of the deceased victim.
This is an ongoing investigation, and BPSO is asking for anyone with any information to come forward.
