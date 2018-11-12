Walmart to give military spouses hiring preference

(WWBT) - Walmart has announced it will give hiring preference to spouses of military members.
The retailer said it has hired more than 212,000 veterans nationwide since 2013, including 6,800 in Virginia.
As part of the Veterans Welcome Home initiative that began in 2013, Walmart plans to hire 250,000 veterans by 2020.
Walmart held ceremonies inside its stores to honor veterans and their families.
Walmart also has a long-standing policy called the Military Family Promise where a spouse of a military member working in a Walmart or Sam’s Club store can transfer their employment to another store when the spouse is transferred to another location.
Even though they will receive preference in the hiring process, all military spouse applicants must still meet the qualifications for any job for which they apply.
