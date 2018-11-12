Virginia Girl Scouts sees growth in membership, expects numbers to grow

“It’s a critical time in this nation for both girls and Girl Scouts,” said Molly T. Fuller, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Last year, another youth serving organization began accepting girls into their program. I am proud to say that change has only made what we offer to girls here in central Virginia, more valuable, meaningful and attractive. We’ve seen strong membership growth in our council for the last three years. We are on track to do it again for a fourth year.”