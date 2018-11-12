Virginia Girl Scouts sees growth in membership, expects numbers to grow

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, which serves central Virginia, has seen a growth in membership over the last three years.
From 2016 to 2018, the group has seen a 6.3 percent increase in overall membership, which includes girls and adult participation. The organization has also seen an 11.4 percent growth in the membership of girls.
The growth led the group to be recognized nationally by Girl Scouts of the USA.
“It’s a critical time in this nation for both girls and Girl Scouts,” said Molly T. Fuller, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Last year, another youth serving organization began accepting girls into their program. I am proud to say that change has only made what we offer to girls here in central Virginia, more valuable, meaningful and attractive. We’ve seen strong membership growth in our council for the last three years. We are on track to do it again for a fourth year.”
