Virginia among top three states in national patient safety ranking

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia is a top three state in the Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade scores from the Leapfrog Group, a national health care patient safety ranking organization.
The state rankings reflect the number of “A” graded hospitals in a given state. In all, 34 Virginia hospitals received “A” grades from Leapfrog,
The latest results show Virginia moving up from number five to number three on the list.
“Virginia’s third place ranking is a testament to the commitment by Virginia hospitals and health systems to prioritize health care quality and patient safety,” said Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton.
The Leapfrog program has been assigning letter grades to general acute care hospitals in the U.S. since 2012. In recent years, Virginia hospitals have consistently scored well in the Leapfrog rankings.
Current “A” rated Virginia hospitals include:
- Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- CJW Medical Center – Chippenham Campus (HCA Virginia)
- CJW Medical Center – Johnston-Willis Campus (HCA Virginia)
- Clinch Valley Medical Center (LifePoint Health)
- Henrico Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- LewisGale Hospital Alleghany (HCA Virginia)
- LewisGale Hospital Montgomery (HCA Virginia)
- LewisGale Medical Center (HCA Virginia)
- Lonesome Pine Hospital (Ballad Health)
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Hospital (Ballad Health)
- Norton Community Hospital (Ballad Health)
- Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center
- Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center
- Parham Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)
- Retreat Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)
- Sentara CarePlex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (HCA Virginia)
- Stafford Hospital (Mary Washington Healthcare)
- Virginia Hospital Center
