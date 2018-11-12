Tractor-trailer driver airlifted after spilling 14 tons of cat food

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer hauling 28,000 pounds of canned cat food overturned, causing the driver to be airlifted to the hospital.
The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. Nov. 11 on southbound I-295 in Henrico County.
Khislat Mikhiddinov, 37, of Philadelphia, ran off the road and struck several trees causing the load the shift forward and empty onto the cab.
Mukhiddinov was extricated from the cab and airlifted for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation, and charges are pending.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.