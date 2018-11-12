3 Things to Know for Nov. 12: Missing girl found safe, wildfire death toll climbs, former VCU star makes big NFL play

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/AP) -
Good News to Share
A missing five-year-old girl from Spotsylvania was found safe overnight. Scarlett Lago was reported missing Sunday – officials believe she was taken by her father. It’s unknown if he’s in custody.
Wildfire Death Toll Climbs
As wildfires continued to rage on both ends of California, officials released another grim statistic: six more dead in a swath of Northern California wiped out by fire, raising the death toll there to 29. It matched California’s record for deaths in a single fire.
Celebrities whose homes were destroyed expressed sympathy and solidarity with people hurt worse by the state’s deadly blazes, and gave their gratitude to firefighters who kept them safe.
228 people remain unaccounted for as crews stepped up the search for bodies and missing people.
Favorites for Amazon headquarters vastly different
Crystal City, Virginia, is a thicket of 1980s-era office towers seeking new economic energy and Long Island City in New York is cultivating a new image as a hub for technology and arts.
Hometown Hero
Former VCU basketball star Mo Alie-Cox made a big play during Sunday’s Colts-Jaguars game.
The current tight end caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter. WATCH:
Dig Out the Umbrella in Your Trunk – It’s Gonna Rain Today
2018 is already a top 10 wettest year on record in Richmond, and this storm will likely move it up higher on the list.
Andrew Freiden has more on what you can expect Monday and Tuesday.
FDA could move e-cigs out of gas stations
The FDA says teenagers are using e-cigarettes at an epidemic rate, so they plan to crackdown on e-cigarette sales to minors by taking them out of gas station and convenience stores.
Got Towels?
The Richmond SPCA needs your help, and their request may also help you declutter your home.
The group is requesting your old towels, washcloths and blankets. Officials say they’ll be used to groom animals and even turned into dog toys.
If you can help, drop them off at the humane center’s main entrance at 2519 Hermitage Road during normal business hours.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.