Student found with airsoft gun on school bus

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - A student was found with an airsoft gun on a Dinwiddie school bus Monday afternoon.
School officials received a report that a male student was in possession of a possible weapon on a bus that was transporting secondary students. A total of 21 students were on the bus when it was reported around 3 p.m.
Bus 28 returned to the school, where officials and the resource officer located the student and he turned over the airsoft gun over without incident.
The rest of the students were safely taken home.
School officials said this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat.
The student with the airsoft gun was released into his parents’ custody.
Charges are pending. The student will also receive punishment in accordance with state law and the Student Code of Conduct, school officials said.
