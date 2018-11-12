Spotsylvania officials search for missing 5-year-old girl

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children’s Clearinghouse have issued an endangered missing child media alert for 5-year-old Scarlett Kathleen Belle Lago on behalf of Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.
Lago is 3′4″ and weighs 44 lbs., with blue eyes, blond hair and a scab on the tip of her nose. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and no shoes.
She is believed to be in danger and was taken by her father, Gonzalo ‘Danny’ Ira Logo. Lago’s father is 5′6″ and weighs 170 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with text on it, blue jeans and slip-on shoes.
The suspect may have access to a GMC flat bed truck with a tool box/push bumper lift kit.
Anyone with any information should call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 1-540-582-7115.
