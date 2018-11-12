Richmond police discover shooting evidence

November 11, 2018

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - This evening, Richmond police responded to the area of East Richmond Road and Briel Street after receiving a report of shots being fired and a person possibly shot.

Officials were unable to locate a victim upon arrival, only evidence of weapons being fired.

Soon after, a report from a local hospital came in for a person arriving suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Detectives and forensics are still on scene investigating the incident.

