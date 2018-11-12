Richmond Native loses everything in deadly California wildfires

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Native Catharine Beverly-Bishop, who now lives in California, has lost her home after it was destroyed in the wildfires.
Bishop, her husband and three kids ages nine, eight and four, are just a few of the 300, 000 people forced to evacuate their homes because of the California wildfires.
“My friend described our community as the walking dead. She said you walk down the street and there’s nothing, but on the other side of the street, it’s untouched,” Bishop said.
Their home was destroyed by the Woolsey fire.
“Our house is gone but my jeep that I’ve had since 2001 was the only thing left. That and our popup camper," Bishop said.
The family is safe at a hotel but say they are now searching for what’s next.
Bishop said this tight knit community is becoming even tighter.
“It’s amazing, the outpouring. It’s overwhelming how many people have cared," Bishop said.
“They are resilient and they are strong. We have many mental healthcare workers in the shelters talking to residents,” Jonathan McNamara said.
McNamara is with the American Red Cross and flew from Richmond to help those in need.
Bishop said her three kids are hanging strong but are hoping for one thing.
“They want to know when they are going back to school, if they will have baseball this weekend. I think right now, they just want a little normalcy," Bishop said.
As those affected come together to figure out how to rebuild, Bishop said her community needs your prayers.
“I really think that’s what we all need to do right now. Look beyond ourselves and love one another," Bishop said.
Bishop said the family jeep and trailer were not touched in the fire.
If you want to donate to the Red Cross you can text CA Wildfires to 90999 or click here to go to their website.
