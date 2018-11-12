‘Retail therapy’ a common mood-boosting trend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As we near Black Friday, life can get stressful, and lots of people are turning to “retail therapy” to boost their mood.
It’s actually more common than you may think.
A study by a researcher at Penn State surveyed a group of regular shoppers, all of whom bought themselves a treat in the past week. Of those purchases, 62 percent were in an effort to lift their mood.
Another study on the demographics of compulsive buying found that women, especially those in their late teens, were more prone to this behavior.
“Shopping for many of us is almost like a drug. It can make you very happy," Cherry Dale, with the Virginia Credit Union, said. “So, you want to have a plan when you walk into the mall there’s that feeling of excitement. You also want to figure out, OK, how much do I really have to spend and not make impulse decisions."
She adds that you also want to beware of store credit cards, especially on a trip to the mall for a mood boost. Those cards often have a much higher interest rate, and the benefits won’t outweigh the risks if you don’t pay off your entire balance.
The research shows that retail therapy, much like many other things, is best in moderation.
