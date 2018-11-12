Pie and yarn: 2 great things about RVA, according to Claire Danes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Claire Danes loves Richmond’s pie.
And also yarn.
That’s just two of the things the “Homeland” actress loves about RVA, after filming the show in the area.
Danes talked about the beauty and culture of Richmond and Virginia in a promotional video for the Virginia is for Lovers campaign.
Danes touts the area as a “really nice place to call home” especially because of the restaurants, museums, pie and “yarn stores.”
The season of shows filmed in Richmond has already aired.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.