Missing 5-year-old Spotsylvania girl found safe

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) - A missing 5-year-old girl from Spotsylvania was found safe overnight.
The Alert is cancelled as the child has been safely located. Contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for more detail.
Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children’s Clearinghouse sent an endangered missing child media alert for Scarlett Kathleen Belle Lago on behalf of Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Sunday night. They believed the girl was taken by her father.
There’s currently no word on if her alleged abductor is in custory.
Anyone with any information should call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 1-540-582-7115.
