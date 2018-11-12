Missing 5-year-old Spotsylvania girl found safe

Missing 5-year-old Spotsylvania girl found safe
Scarlett Kathleen Belle Lago, 5, is believed to be in danger. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 11, 2018 at 9:59 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 4:28 AM

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) - A missing 5-year-old girl from Spotsylvania was found safe overnight.

The Alert is cancelled as the child has been safely located. Contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for more detail.

Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children’s Clearinghouse sent an endangered missing child media alert for Scarlett Kathleen Belle Lago on behalf of Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Sunday night. They believed the girl was taken by her father.

There’s currently no word on if her alleged abductor is in custory.

Officials say Lago was taken by her father, Gonzalo 'Danny' Ira Lago. (Source: Virginia State Police)
Officials say Lago was taken by her father, Gonzalo 'Danny' Ira Lago. (Source: Virginia State Police) (NBC12)

Anyone with any information should call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 1-540-582-7115.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.