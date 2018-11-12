Have you been to the most visited places in Virginia?

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Arrivalist recently announced Virginia’s “ArrivaLIST of Most Visited Places” awards, based on data from 120 million location enabled devices.
In October 2018, Arrivalist unveiled the first ArrivaLIST in Colorado. This time, Arrivalist partnered with Virginia Tourism Corporation to announce the “Virginia ArrivaLIST of Most Visited Places Award,” highlighting the most 11 visited locations across six categories at the VA1 Tourism Summit.
The Virginia recipients of the “ArrivaLIST of Most Visited Places Award” across all categories are as follows:
- Most Visited Amusement Park: Busch Gardens
- Most Visited Historic Attraction: Colonial Williamsburg
- Most Visited Natural Attractions & Park: Shenandoah National Park
- Most Visited Resorts & Luxury Lodging: Wintergreen Resort
- Most Visited Large Hotel: Great Wolf Lodge
- Most Visited Zoos & Wildlife Parks: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
Arrivalist’s technology gives clients insights to traveler visitation patterns including where visitors come from, how long they stay and other places they visit regardless of whether those users bought tickets online in advance or not.
“The tourism industry is a powerful economic engine and instant revenue generator for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “However, as the travel and tourism industry continues to be extremely competitive, we must equip ourselves with the tools needed to thrive and succeed in an overly-saturated market."
Virginia is just the second state presented with an ArrivaLIST award. Arrivalist plans to unroll these awards state-by-state with the vision to create unbiased, accurate, and objective travel guides for consumers, destinations, hotels, resorts and attractions across the country.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.