Forecast: It keeps coming. Two batches of heavy rain this week.

First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday and Thursday

By Andrew Freiden | November 12, 2018 at 4:00 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 4:00 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Monday morning starts out dry, but heavy rain arrives late in the day and continues through much of Tuesday.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with rain likely beginning by late afternoon. Will start early afternoon in Southern VA. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Evening Rain Chance: 90%)

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times through midday, then tapers. Rain totals of 1-2.5 inches possible. Temperatures topping out in the low 50s midday, but falling quickly towards evening. Turning blustery and sharply colder overnight. (Rain Chance: 90%)

WEDNESDAY: Drier and cold with brisk northwesterly winds. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Cloudy with rain likely. Could be 1 inch or more. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

FRIDAY: Breezy and mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

