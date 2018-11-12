Forecast: It keeps coming. Two batches of heavy rain this week.

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Monday morning starts out dry, but heavy rain arrives late in the day and continues through much of Tuesday.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with rain likely beginning by late afternoon. Will start early afternoon in Southern VA. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Evening Rain Chance: 90%)
TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times through midday, then tapers. Rain totals of 1-2.5 inches possible. Temperatures topping out in the low 50s midday, but falling quickly towards evening. Turning blustery and sharply colder overnight. (Rain Chance: 90%)
WEDNESDAY: Drier and cold with brisk northwesterly winds. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Cloudy with rain likely. Could be 1 inch or more. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
FRIDAY: Breezy and mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
