FDA could move e-cigs out of gas stations

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The FDA says teenagers are using e-cigarettes at an epidemic rate, so they plan to crackdown on e-cigarette sales to minors by taking them out of gas station and convenience stores.
An FDA official told NBC News they will announce their plans sometime this week. They say e-cigarettes are a major health concern for teenagers.
They say teenagers get the e-cigarettes from the gas stations and convenience stores. They plan to limit the sale of e-cigarettes to tobacco and vape shops, where you must be 18 years old to enter the store.
Jessica Hollingsworth, with Kulture Vape Shop, says this will not only bring in new customers, but put shops on the front line of what the FDA calls an epidemic.
“It has to start somewhere for there to be any type of control, so once its out of control its about getting it back under,” said Hollingsworth.
“Of course kids are going to do what they want to do, and I’m sure they’ll get it when they want to but it wont be from our hands.”
There are also reports of the FDA’s plans to phase out the sell of menthol products over the next couple of years.
The FDA plans to make an official announcement later this week.
