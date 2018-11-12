Election season isn’t over for all Virginians

House Republicans are barely hanging on to a majority, with 50 Republicans and 49 Democrats. It’s unlikely, though, that the special election will alter that balance. Sixty-five percent of voters in the 24th District, which encompasses Rockbridge, Amherst, Augusta and Bath counties and the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista, picked Ed Gillespie in the gubernatorial race and 66 percent voted for President Donald Trump, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.