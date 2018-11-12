Disney/Pixar releases first ‘Toy Story 4’ teaser

(CNN) - The saga of Woody, Buzz and the gang continues.
Disney and Pixar released the first trailer to "Toy Story 4."
The dreamy teaser features everyone's favorite toys floating through the air. The sequence is set to Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now."
We see for the first time the newest member of the group, Forky.
The makeshift toy panics and sends the other toys spinning.
The fourth installment supposedly follows the group as their owner adds Forky to the mix.
The newest installment of the 3D-animated franchise is slated to hit theaters June of next year.
