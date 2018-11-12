Chesterfield police looking for Mapco armed robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at Mapco on Hull Street.
Police were called to the store at 9:30 p.m. on March 19, 2018, after a man entered the store and displayed a firearm. A witness said the man approached a store employee and demanded cash.
The suspect fled the store after obtaining an unknown amount of money.
Police describe the suspect as a thin male, 18 to 25 years old and about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
