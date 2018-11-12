Car crashes into school bus; 5 children taken to hospital

Five students were taken to a hospital after a car rear-ended their school bus. (Source: Virginia State Police) (Albright, Kate)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 12, 2018 at 8:55 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 9:11 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Five children were taken to a hospital for minor injuries after a car crashed into their school bus.

Virginia State Police were called to the crash on Boydton Plank Road, just north of Duncan Road around 6:45 a.m.

Officials say the school bus driver activated the vehicle’s hazard lights and stop bar to pick up students when a car rear-ended it.

Thirty-three students from 6th to 12th grade were on bus #95 when it was hit – five were taken to a hospital.

The driver of the car, Elizabeth Overby, 76, of Sutherland, VA was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Charges for Overby are pending.

