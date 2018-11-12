Car crashes into school bus; 5 children taken to hospital

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Five children were taken to a hospital for minor injuries after a car crashed into their school bus.
Virginia State Police were called to the crash on Boydton Plank Road, just north of Duncan Road around 6:45 a.m.
Officials say the school bus driver activated the vehicle’s hazard lights and stop bar to pick up students when a car rear-ended it.
Thirty-three students from 6th to 12th grade were on bus #95 when it was hit – five were taken to a hospital.
The driver of the car, Elizabeth Overby, 76, of Sutherland, VA was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Charges for Overby are pending.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.