Be nice! It’s ‘Kindness Week’ in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Mayor Levar M. Stoney has signed a proclamation declaring the week of Nov. 12–16 as “Kindness Week.”
As part of the celebrations, the city announced that Jalia Hardy, a straight-A student at Binford Middle School, won the Virginia Municipal League’s “If I Were Mayor” statewide essay contest.
“Thanks to Jalia, Richmond now has a week officially dedicated to kindness,” said Mayor Stoney. “Let this week serve as an example for how the citizens of our great city should interact with one another every day of the year.”
During kindness week, the mayor and City Hall encourage members of the Richmond community to give compliments to others and to do something nice for someone.
