Strange Matter closing in December

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After nearly a decade of serving customers, Strange Matter will be closing its doors mid-December.
The venue posted the announcement to their Facebook page saying, all good things must come to an end and it was time for the owners to start the next chapter in their lives.
The business will be operating on limited hours as of Sunday. The kitchen and bar will open at 6 p.m. nightly, unless there is an early show. The restaurant will also operate on a reduced menu.
For any bands that have played at Strange Matter frequently over the years, the business will try to give artists one final performance if they wish between Nov. 15 and Dec. 13. Bands will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis. Bands can email strangematterbooking@gmail.com.
The final event is planned for Dec. 15 with Punks for Presents.
“Let’s make this next month a celebration of life and not a funeral! STRANGE MATTER LOVES YOU!!!” Strange Matter posted to Facebook.
