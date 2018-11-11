Strange Matter closing in December

“It has been a pleasure to continue the 929 tradition of showcasing local, regional, national, and international acts of every genre. It’s been a pleasure to feed, inebriate, and provide you, the Richmond creative community, with a place to feel at home, to let loose, or simply to be yourself. It has been a pleasure to forge relationships with many of you on personal levels. It’s humbling how many of you have wanted to have your wedding, reception, company party, anniversary dinners, and birthdays here, as well as the number of you who have met your life partners or your all-time favorite artists here. We wouldn’t trade the last 9 years of experiences for the world and are happy you were here for a part of it.”

-Strange Matter