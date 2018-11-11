Strange Matter closing in December

(Strange Matter/Facebook)
November 11, 2018 at 2:45 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 2:46 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After nearly a decade of serving customers, Strange Matter will be closing its doors mid-December.

The venue posted the announcement to their Facebook page saying, all good things must come to an end and it was time for the owners to start the next chapter in their lives.

“It has been a pleasure to continue the 929 tradition of showcasing local, regional, national, and international acts of every genre. It’s been a pleasure to feed, inebriate, and provide you, the Richmond creative community, with a place to feel at home, to let loose, or simply to be yourself. It has been a pleasure to forge relationships with many of you on personal levels. It’s humbling how many of you have wanted to have your wedding, reception, company party, anniversary dinners, and birthdays here, as well as the number of you who have met your life partners or your all-time favorite artists here. We wouldn’t trade the last 9 years of experiences for the world and are happy you were here for a part of it.” 
-Strange Matter

The business will be operating on limited hours as of Sunday. The kitchen and bar will open at 6 p.m. nightly, unless there is an early show. The restaurant will also operate on a reduced menu.

For any bands that have played at Strange Matter frequently over the years, the business will try to give artists one final performance if they wish between Nov. 15 and Dec. 13. Bands will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis. Bands can email strangematterbooking@gmail.com.

The final event is planned for Dec. 15 with Punks for Presents.

“Let’s make this next month a celebration of life and not a funeral! STRANGE MATTER LOVES YOU!!!” Strange Matter posted to Facebook.

