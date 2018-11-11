18K runners take part in 41st Anthem Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -The Anthem Richmond Marathon took place on Saturday, Nov. 10, including the Markel Richmond Half Marathon and VCU Health 8k.
Nearly 18,000 runners participated in the race, with Boaz Kipyego, of Kenya, placing first overall in the marathon with a time of 2:20:44.
Bose Gemeda Asseta, of Ethiopia, was the first woman to finish the marathon with a time of 2:39:04.
Nicholas Kipkemboi, of Kenya, took the men’s first-place title in the half marathon with a time of 1:03:02.
Bethany Sachtleben, of Alexandria, Virginia, finished first-place with a time of 1:13:35. Sachtleben was the first-place female finisher in the 2017 Anthem Richmond Marathon.
Craig Nowak, of Greenville, South Carolina, took home his second consecutive win of the VCU Health 8k with a time of 22:54.
Eglay Nalyanya, of Kenya, finished first-place on the women’s side with a time of 26:52.
For more information and full results, visit the Richmond Marathon webpage.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.