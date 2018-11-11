Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - It’s been a chillier week, but hopefully you were still able to able to enjoy the weekend. But, if thinking about going back to work tomorrow has you down, just think about how much closer we are to Thanksgiving and hopefully that puts a smile on your face!
We just want to say THANK YOU to all of the veterans and we honor the sacrifices you have made for us and our country.
In honor of Veterans Day, Pfizer hosted their fifth annual volunteer program assembling bicycles for children of servicemen and service-women. More than 150 Pfizer employees donated their time to build bikes for every age group.
When Hurricane Michael arrived in Virginia as a Tropical Storm, it brought heavy rain, strong winds and tornado warnings. When everyone saw the destruction left behind, one man stepped up to help his fellow neighbors.
Christmas time is getting closer by the second! The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is now in place and will soon be strung with 50,000 lights!
People have been leaving with box after box at a California doughnut shop to support a much bigger cause than their appetite. Customers have been buying the owner out early every day so he can close up and spend time with his sick wife.
Look at this adorable smile! Andrew Wallace seems to be enjoying the slide at the park! Thank you to his mom, LaWanda Wallace, for sharing this great picture!!
It looks like we’re going to be starting the work week off wet with the chance of getting more than 2-inches of rain on Tuesday!
“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” - Eleanor Roosevelt
Just remember that tomorrow! Have a good week!
