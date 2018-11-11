Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Andrew Wallace enjoying the slide at the park (LaWanda Wallace (Andrew’s mom))
November 11, 2018 at 11:08 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 11:08 AM

(WWBT) - It’s been a chillier week, but hopefully you were still able to able to enjoy the weekend. But, if thinking about going back to work tomorrow has you down, just think about how much closer we are to Thanksgiving and hopefully that puts a smile on your face!

Thank You

We just want to say THANK YOU to all of the veterans and we honor the sacrifices you have made for us and our country.

New Wheels

In honor of Veterans Day, Pfizer hosted their fifth annual volunteer program assembling bicycles for children of servicemen and service-women. More than 150 Pfizer employees donated their time to build bikes for every age group.

The Good Neighbor

When Hurricane Michael arrived in Virginia as a Tropical Storm, it brought heavy rain, strong winds and tornado warnings. When everyone saw the destruction left behind, one man stepped up to help his fellow neighbors.

O Christmas Tree

Christmas time is getting closer by the second! The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is now in place and will soon be strung with 50,000 lights!

Workers prepare to raise the 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Wallkill, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in New York. The 86th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremoN.Y. will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 28.
Workers prepare to raise the 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Wallkill, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in New York. The 86th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremoN.Y. will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 28. ((Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer))

A Doughnut a Day

People have been leaving with box after box at a California doughnut shop to support a much bigger cause than their appetite. Customers have been buying the owner out early every day so he can close up and spend time with his sick wife.

Photo of the Weekend

Look at this adorable smile! Andrew Wallace seems to be enjoying the slide at the park! Thank you to his mom, LaWanda Wallace, for sharing this great picture!!

Rain, Rain Go Away

It looks like we’re going to be starting the work week off wet with the chance of getting more than 2-inches of rain on Tuesday!

Final Thought

“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” - Eleanor Roosevelt

Just remember that tomorrow! Have a good week!

