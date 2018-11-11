Governor Northam and hundreds pause to remember veterans

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Hundreds of people came out to Byrd Park to honor our nation’s heroes.
“To all of you, Happy Veterans Day. Happy Armistice Day,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said.
Gov. Northam was a key speaker remembering the millions of soldiers from the commonwealth that lost their lives while protecting our country.
“We need to make sure our veterans have access to education. We need to make sure they have access to employment," Gov. Northam said.
The music played as each branch of the military proudly stood to be recognized.
High school student Joey and middle school student Martene read essays on the impact of World War I in Virginia.
“At first I was nervous at all the people in the crowd but then I just read it and I started to feel comfortable,” said Martene Whiting, Jr., who had the winning essay.
Standing next to him is his father, Martene Whiting, Sr., who served 24 years in the air force.
“It’s a sign of respect and just an honor to serve your country and for people to take notice,” Whiting, Sr. said.
“What I like about the service is the discipline. It’s a very disciplined life,” said veteran Joseph Tarantino.
No one could be happier to be here like 91-year-old Tarantino.
“A lot of memories. You have a tendency to remember the good stuff,” Tarantino said.
Tarantino served in 1944 during World War II, then later in the Korean War.
This distinguished veteran remembers the hard times too, like leaving his family behind.
“That’s the worse. That’s the worse part," Tarantino said.
As many salute this longtime hero, he is saluting his brothers and sisters who fought with him and after him.
“I think every veteran and everyone in the armed forces today are the real heroes," Tarantino said.
After the ceremony everyone walked over to the World War Memorial for more events.
There were booths set up, food trucks, music and activities.
Organizers say it’s all about remembering what happened, and honoring the men and women who served.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.