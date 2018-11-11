Former officer acquitted in fatal shooting un-invited to speak at law enforcement conference

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A former Oklahoma police officer who was acquitted in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man will no longer be speaking at an upcoming law enforcement conference in Baton Rouge.
In a press release Sunday, the Southeastern Homicide Investigators Association (SEHIA) rescinded their invitation following pressure from civil rights leaders.
Roger County Sheriff’s Deputy Betty Shelby resigned from the Tulsa Police Department after her manslaughter acquittal last year in the 2016 killing of Terence Crutcher, who had his hands up when Shelby shot him. She argued she thought Crutcher was reaching into his SUV.
Crutcher had no gun on him or in his vehicle, according to the city’s police chief.
Shelby has been touring the country speaking on “Surviving the Aftermath of a Critical Incident," and was originally scheduled to speak at the event. The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund sent a letter Friday to SEHIA expressing their concerns and opposition.
SEHIA says they rescinded her invitation after “careful consideration and perspectives of national, state and local leaders.”
In their statement, SEHIA said their goal in presenting Crutcher’s case was to educate the attendees of the conference on the facts of the case for them to “decide what they might do in the same situation had they been the lead investigator.”
“We realize now there are people around the country who do not understand why we would present this case or how our investigators could learn and benefit from hearing the case presentation which led to her arrest, prosecution, and ultimate acquittal,” the statement read.
“We understand this community has taken strides to heal its relationship with local police and we want to support those efforts as they have supported our efforts to educate our members. We appreciate the opportunity to be here and we want to be respectful to every city our conference visits," the statement concluded.
