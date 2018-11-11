First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain expected Monday night into Tuesday morning

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Yet another soaking rainfall is likely beginning Monday evening and continuing into Tuesday morning for central and southern Virginia.
Heavy rain will likely fall on Monday night and Tuesday morning, with rainfall totals potentially ranging from 1 to 3 inches.
Tuesday is an NBC12 FIRST ALERT weather day because of the heavy rain potential.
Widespread flooding is not expected at this point, but there may be some street flooding, poor drainage flooding, and small stream flooding due to the heavy rain on top of an already saturated ground.
It would be a good idea to clear catch basins and drains of any leaves before the rain arrives on Monday evening.
2018 is already a top 10 wettest year on record in Richmond and this storm will likely move Richmond higher up on that list.
