Traffic stop in southwestern Iowa turns up marijuana

Traffic stop in southwestern Iowa turns up marijuana
Sheriff’s deputies in the southwestern corner of Iowa have seized about 300 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop along Interstate 29. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Associated Press | November 10, 2018 at 6:44 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 6:45 PM

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in the southwestern corner of Iowa have seized about 300 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop along Interstate 29.

The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the marijuana was found after a recreational vehicle was pulled over near Hamburg.

Deputies say a police dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, leading to a search of it.

Officials say a North Carolina man and two Virginia men were arrested.

___

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)