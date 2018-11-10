Petersburg police make arrest after man found shot on apartment porch

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police have made an arrested after a man was found shot on the porch of an apartment building on Friday.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Navajo Court on Friday around 9:30 p.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested Marlon Jones, of Petersburg, on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. for his roll in the shooting.
Jones is charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging of a firearm in a public place. He is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail.
Anyone with information can call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
