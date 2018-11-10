Longwood scores first win over Richmond 63-58

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - University of Richmond faced an upset after Longwood pulled out a 63-58 win over the Spiders Friday evening in the Robins Center.
Lorenzo Phillips hit a three-pointer with only 1:10 left in the game. The winning shot gave Longwood its first win over Richmond in program history.
Longwood is now 2-0 under the leadership of first-year head coach Griff Aldrich.
Phillips finished with 13 points, while Isaiah Walton added 23 points. JaShaun Smith also added 12 points to the final score.
Jacob Gilyard led Richmond with 15 points, while Grant Golden finish with 14 points.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.