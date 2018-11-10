Governor Northam meets with Petersburg community concerned about opioid epidemic

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Virginia will do its part to curb the growing rate of heroin and opioid overdoses that’s devastating communities. That message came Friday night from Governor Ralph Northam.
Only NBC12 was there as the Governor made a stop in Petersburg - where he was met with a full house.
If there’s ever a time to act, that time is now. Community leaders say those who are suffering from addiction don’t have to struggle alone.
"Needles, paraphernalia, things like that,” Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Travis Christian said.
It’s what local police stumble upon on any given day.
"In 2017, we lost 1,227 Virginians to opiod overdose,” Gov. Ralph Northam said.
It has the community talking.
"What are you going to do to make sure that our cities become safer? That Petersburg becomes safer? That this nation becomes safer?” asked teenage activist Elijah Coles-Brown.
It hasn’t been two months since Governor Northam announced nearly $16 million in funding for Virginia to fight the crisis.
In Petersburg, police are armed with the drug Narcan to help when they encounter someone passed out.
"It gives an injection into the patient that has suffered from some type of OD dealing with an opiod. It injects into their system to revive them in most cases immediately,” Christian added.
Now former users, like John Goode, are working to help others get clean.
“This is what you need in the community. You need a lived experience, we are the bridge and the gap between jails, penitentiaries and the grave,” Goode said.
"We’ve got to get past this stigma and this goes back several years that these are bad people. These are not bad people. They are people like you and me….It won’t go away on its own. These people need our help,” Northam said.
There are a host of resources available to help those who are struggling get through these challenges.
The Community Services Board in Petersburg offers crisis intervention services, screenings, substance use evaluations and referrals for treatment.
The board is located at 20 West Bank Street and can be reached at 804-862-8002, ext. 3144.
