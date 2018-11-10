2 earthquakes shake Central Virginia Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Not one, but two earthquakes were recorded Friday morning in Louisa County.
Both earthquakes were located in eastern Louisa County, and not too far away from each other.
The preliminary report from USGS for the magnitude 2.2 earthquake was felt around 10:25 a.m. Friday and located 0.6 miles NE of Fair Woods, Virginia, and 22.9 miles WNW of Richmond.
The second earthquake occurred at 10:45 a.m. and was recorded as a magnitude 2.4. The epicenter was roughly 10 miles WNW of Wyndham, Virginia and 23 miles NW of Richmond.
