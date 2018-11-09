3 Things to Know for Nov. 9: Police pursuit, baby fighting for life, protests to protect Mueller

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police in Henrico and Petersburg are asking for the public’s help this morning.
Henrico police are looking for the driver of a truck who fled police, crashed and then abandoned the vehicle.
Petersburg police are looking for a man who went missing Oct. 29 after he walked away from his caregiver.
Doctors can’t determine why a baby keeps needing to be revived. She is a twin, and the twin is healthy, which further complicates determining the diagnosis.
Here are some other stories that may be of interest:
Cooler weather on the way following Friday’s rain.
Friday, Nov. 9 – National Scrapple Day
Classmates surprise boy with tickets to a Philadelphia Eagles game.
Handsome Ransom.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.