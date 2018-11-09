3 Things to Know for Nov. 9: Police pursuit, baby fighting for life, protests to protect Mueller

Police searching for car chase suspect
By Brian Tynes | November 9, 2018 at 7:12 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 7:12 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police in Henrico and Petersburg are asking for the public’s help this morning.

Police pursuit

Henrico police are looking for the driver of a truck who fled police, crashed and then abandoned the vehicle.

The driver of this vehicle fled police, crashed and abandoned the vehicle. ((Source: NBC12))

Missing man

Petersburg police are looking for a man who went missing Oct. 29 after he walked away from his caregiver.

William Banks was last seen Oct. 29. ((Source: Petersburg police))

Resilient baby

Doctors can’t determine why a baby keeps needing to be revived. She is a twin, and the twin is healthy, which further complicates determining the diagnosis.

Baby fights to live despite mystery illness

What else is happening?

Weather

Cooler weather on the way following Friday’s rain.

NBC12 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Friday will usher in cooler temperatures

What day is it?

Friday, Nov. 9 – National Scrapple Day

