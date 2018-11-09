Richmond Police Department holds places of worship safety forum

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are addressing the issue of places of worship being open and welcoming to the community, but also protecting the people and property inside.
Officials believe with awareness and thoughtful planning, it’s possible be both hospitable and careful.
There will be a focus on raising awareness of basic preventative measures to help mitigate crime in places of worship.
Topics discussed will include violence in places of worship, addressing potential threats in places of worship and active shooter situations.
For more information, contact Officer Kimberly Cheatham at 804-646-6754.
