Restaurants offer deals for Veterans Day

(WWBT) - With Sunday marking Veterans Day, several restaurants are offering free items and other deals for active and inactive and military personnel.
Here’s a look at offers at several restaurants that are in Central Virginia. You can also click here to check out offers from around the country. All offers are valid on Nov. 11 unless otherwise specified:
- APPLEBEE’S: Free meal from a special menu
- BOB EVANS: Free select menu items
- BUFFALO WILD WINGS: Free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries
- CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN: Free meal from special menu. Get a buy-one-get-one free card to use Nov. 12-18.
- CHILI’S: Free meal from special menu
- CHIPOTLE: Buy-one-get-one free deal
- CICI’S PIZZA: Free pizza buffet
- CRACKER BARREL: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Crafted Coffee beverage
- DENNY’S: From 5 a.m. to noon Monday, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam
- DUNKIN': Free doughnut
- HOOTERS: Free meal
- LITTLE CAESAR’S: Free lunch combo. Valid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- LOGAN’S ROADHOUSE: Free meal from special menu between 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
- MISSION BBQ: Free sandwich and slice of cake
- O’CHARLEY’S: Free meal on Nov. 11 and 12
- OUTBACK: Free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage
- RED LOBSTER: Free appetizer or dessert Nov. 11 and Nov. 12
- RED ROBIN: Free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries
- RUBY TUESDAY: Free appetizer up to $10
- SHANE’S RIB SHACK: Complimentary sandwich, regular side, and 20-oz. beverage (though Nov. 10)
- SHEETZ: Free six-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink
- SHONEY’S: All You Care To Eat breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 12
- STARBUCKS: Free tall coffee for any veteran, active duty military and military spouse
- SUGAR SHACK: Free Donut and coffee on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12
- SWEET FROG: Free 12-ounce frozen yogurt
- TEXAS ROADHOUSE: Free lunch from a special menu
- TGI FRIDAYS: Free meal up to $12 Nov. 11 and Nov. 12
- WAWA: Free coffee
- ZAXBY’S: Free chicken fillet sandwich on Nov. 12
