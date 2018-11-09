Police searching for 2 suspects in Richmond murder

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Whitcomb Court and have now named two suspects.
The shooting happened at 2:49 a.m. at Whitcomb and Deforrest streets.
When officers arrived, they found an Aaron T. Brockington, 30, unresponsive in the roadway. Police said he had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, police said Trayrell L. Tolliver, 21, and Marcus D. Shriver, 26, are wanted on conspiracy to commit murder charges.
Police ask that anyone who spots Tolliver or Shriver should call 911 immediately.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
