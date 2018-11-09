Police searching for driver who fled, crashed

Police searching for driver who fled, crashed
The driver of this vehicle fled police, crashed and abandoned the vehicle.
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 9, 2018 at 4:49 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 4:49 AM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a suspect who fled a traffic stop after the vehicle was found crashed and abandoned.

Police attempted to pull over the driver at 9:44 p.m. for driving recklessly in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The driver did not stop and eluded police upon entering the city of Richmond.

Police later discovered the vehicle had crashed in the area of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Fayette Ave. The vehicle was unoccupied.

The vehicle is a dark red pickup truck with tan trim.

Police are actively searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The driver of this vehicle fled police, crashed and abandoned the vehicle.
The driver of this vehicle fled police, crashed and abandoned the vehicle. ((Source: NBC12))

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.