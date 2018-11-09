Petersburg man missing after walking away from caregiver

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police are looking for a man who walked away from his caregiver more than a week ago.
William Banks was last seen Oct. 29 after he left his caregiver while at the Social Security Administration building off of Wagner Road.
Bank sis described as 5-foot-5, 185 pounds with white hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and blue shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg police at (804) 861-1212.
