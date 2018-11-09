Navy veteran receives high school diploma from 1961

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Navy veteran Harold Flippo received his honorary high school diploma from Lee Davis High School.
“It’s my diploma from 1961," said Flippo.
Flippo attended Lee Davis, but was unable to graduate because he entered the military.
Decades later, he can put that idea to rest by receiving his his honorary diploma, which recognizes the life experiences of honorably discharged veterans who were unable to complete their high school education because of service in the armed forces.
“I feel like I have accomplished what I set out to do,” said Flippo.
“He worked for everything that he has in his life. He taught my cousins and brother the same thing,” said Kayla Flippo, granddaughter of Flippo.
Now that he received his diploma, he has advice for students thinking about dropping out of school - don’t.
“Talk to someone, your counselor, your teachers, talk to anybody, but don’t make a decision that you will regret the rest of your life," said Flippo.
Mr. Flippo is proof that with a little hard work you will achieve your goals.
“Now I have my degrees from my diploma right on up to my master’s degree,” said Flippo.
“I’m really proud of him, I’m really excited. He definitely deserves it," said his granddaughter.
