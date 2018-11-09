3 men arrested, charged in Randolph neighborhood killing

Tyshawn D. Hargrove and Stephon T. Woodbury (Source: Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 5, 2018 at 1:59 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 2:27 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says three men have been arrested after Monday afternoon’s homicide in the 1200 block of Lakeview Avenue.

Officers found Jerome Williams, 52, approximately a block away when they arrived on scene around 12:30 p.m.

Williams was transported to the hospital where he died.

On Friday, police said three men - Stephon T. Benniefield, 57; Tyshawn D. Hargrove, 24; and Stephon T. Woodbury, 33 - were arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. (Please note: Benniefield’s booking photo has not yet been released.)

