3 men arrested, charged in Randolph neighborhood killing

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says three men have been arrested after Monday afternoon’s homicide in the 1200 block of Lakeview Avenue.
Officers found Jerome Williams, 52, approximately a block away when they arrived on scene around 12:30 p.m.
Williams was transported to the hospital where he died.
On Friday, police said three men - Stephon T. Benniefield, 57; Tyshawn D. Hargrove, 24; and Stephon T. Woodbury, 33 - were arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. (Please note: Benniefield’s booking photo has not yet been released.)
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
